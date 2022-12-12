Afghan security forces kill 2 IS militants

JALALABAD: Security forces have stormed a hideout of the Islamic State (IS) outfit in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, killing two and arrested another, said a statement of the provincial department for information and culture released on Monday.
The operation carried out by personnel of the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) or the country's counter-spy agency in the Police District 4 of Jalalabad city late Sunday killed the two insurgents and arrested another, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.
Security forces also discovered and seized a quantity of arms and ammunition including an AK-47 assault rifle, a M16 assault rifle, several landmines and explosive devices during the operation, the statement said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android