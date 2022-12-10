Imran Khan involved in massive corruption: Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: Deposed Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has stated that Imran Khan and his close coterie are involved in corruption worth (Pakistani) Rs 50 billion and that what has come to light thus far is but a fraction of the true extent of his corruption, media reports said.

The three-time Prime Minister accused Imran Khan of being part of a conspiracy to discredit Pakistan and Pakistan's political leadership, Samaa TV reported.

"Imran Khan needs to consider, there are so many allegations against him with evidencemounting of his alleged corruption," Nawaz Sharif said, pointing to the recent audio leaks and other evidence surfacing in the Toshakhana Reference.

"There are other cases whose details have yet to come forward, including the Billion Tree Tsunami, Al-Qadir Trust and others which will rattle the public," he said, Samaa TV reported.

Their corruption is worth Rs 50 billion while the poor here struggle to even get a salary of Rs 20,000, Nawaz Sharif lamented.

He added that there would be an inquiry into these cases but conceded that these matters progress at a snail's pace, with a week's work taking years to complete.

"But one day, all of this will be clear before the public.

"Imran, who is implicated in corruption from head to toe, has been accusing others of corruption who then have to get certificates of innocence from courts and governments of other countries," Nawaz Sharif said, adding that there is a need for the public to understand this crucial difference before going forwards, Samaa TV reported.

"Imran Khan, his party members and people like Shehzad Akbar should be ashamed at what they have done," he said with reference to the publication of a "fabricated" story in British tabloid, "The Daily Mail".

"God has proven them all to be liars."

Nawaz Sharif said that they had been consistently victimised with cases upon cases lodged against them which were fought legally, spent time in jail and eventually went into self-exile.

"At one point in time, there was a case of hijacking against me as well, for which there was no evidence."