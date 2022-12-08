World

Dubai approves 2023-25 budget, sees 1.5 bn dirhams surplus next year

Dubai has approved a 67.5 billion-dirham ($18.38 billion) budget for 2023 with 69 billion dirhams expected in revenues, the emirate's crown prince said on Thursday, implying a surplus of 1.5 billion dirhams.
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai has approved a 67.5 billion-dirham ($18.38 billion) budget for 2023 with 69 billion dirhams expected in revenues, the emirate's crown prince said on Thursday, implying a surplus of 1.5 billion dirhams.

Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved spending of 205 billion dirhams between 2023 and 2025, Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum said on Twitter. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

