Aus state launches probe into Salmonella outbreak linked to 27 cases

SYDNEY: Australia's New South Wales' Ministry of Health (NSW Health) has launched an investigation into a Salmonella outbreak following a conference with more than 200 people present last week.

NSW Health said that 69 attendees from NSW, the Northern Territory and Queensland are known to be unwell with symptoms of food poisoning, of which 27 people have confirmed Salmonella infections, reports Xinhua news agency.

At least 31 of them are so far known to have attended emergency departments.

"NSW Health is working closely with the NSW Food Authority to investigate the cause of the outbreak," said the state's Executive Director of Public Health Jeremy McAnulty.

"We ask anyone who feels unwell or has concerns about their health after they have returned home to seek medical care, and to get in touch with your local public health unit, or the conference organisers," he said.

According to the health ministry, Salmonella is usually spread to humans through eating undercooked food made from infected animals.

It can also be spread from person to person, but this type of transmission usually occurs over several weeks instead of a couple of days.

Most people recover by having lots of rest and drinking plenty of fluids, such as water or oral hydration drinks from pharmacists.

However, some people can experience severe infection and may require admission to hospital for rehydration.

Acting Director Food Safety and CEO of the NSW Food Authority Anthony Zammit said that compliance officers have visited the venue to collect samples and the kitchen has been closed.