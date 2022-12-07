Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy declared TIME’s person of the year

NEW YORK: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and “the spirit of Ukraine” have been declared as TIME’s ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 on Wednesday.
“Zelenskyy has been called a hero by many in Ukraine and abroad, and over the last year, established himself as a symbol of defiance and democracy while he continues to lead the nation through Russia’s unprovoked attacks on his country,” a tweet on the Today Show said as the winner of the annual honour was announced on the network.
