Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy declared TIME’s person of the year

“Zelenskyy has been called a hero by many in Ukraine and abroad, and over the last year, established himself as a symbol of defiance and democracy while he continues to lead the nation through Russia’s unprovoked attacks on his country,” a tweet on the Today Show.
TIME's cover shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, surrounded by other individuals and crowds of protesters woven together with bright yellow sunflowers and blue and yellow Ukrainian flags.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW YORK: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and “the spirit of Ukraine” have been declared as TIME’s ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 on Wednesday.

“Zelenskyy has been called a hero by many in Ukraine and abroad, and over the last year, established himself as a symbol of defiance and democracy while he continues to lead the nation through Russia’s unprovoked attacks on his country,” a tweet on the Today Show said as the winner of the annual honour was announced on the network.

