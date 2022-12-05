Out of 19 abducted from Nigerian mosque, six rescued

ABUJA (NIGERIA): Nigerian police have confirmed that they had rescued six people out of 19 who were kidnapped from a mosque in the country's northern state of Katsina late Saturday.

Gambo Isah, a spokesman for the state police, told reporters in Katsina city that the gunmen stormed a local mosque in the Maigamji community of Katsina, shooting and injuring two people during the attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 19 people were taken away by the gunmen following the attack. Two of the victims were rescued by policemen late Saturday while four others were rescued on Sunday, Isah said.

He said the police would continue to beam the searchlight on the remaining 13 victims still in the kidnappers' den.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria's northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months.