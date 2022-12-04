‘Giving election tickets to women against Islam’

AHMEDABAD: The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad on Sunday said allotting tickets to women in elections is a rebellion against Islam and weakens the religion.

Talking to reporters, the Shahi Imam, Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, said, “If you talk about Islam...Do you see even a single woman offering Namaz? Namaz has great importance in Islam. Had it been justified in Islam for women to come before people, they (women) would not have been stopped (from entering) the mosque.”