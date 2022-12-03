World

Macron discussed Twitter content rules in meeting with Musk

"Transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations," Macron said in a tweet on Saturday.
Reuters

FRANCE: Emmanuel Macron met with Elon Musk on Friday afternoon and discussed efforts that have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations, the French president said in a tweet.

Emmanuel Macron
Twitter
Elon Musk
french president

