Kanye West announces 2024 presidential bid

As per a report by Billboard Magazine, Kanye West confirmed his upcoming campaign. In a video posted to Twitter by @RedPillGangTV, he was asked whether he will run for the US presidency again.
CHENNAI: Kanye West is back in the presidential race for the 2024 United States presidential election.

As per a report by Billboard Magazine, Kanye West confirmed his upcoming campaign. In a video posted to Twitter by @RedPillGangTV, he was asked whether he will run for the US presidency again.

"Yes... It's simple.... It's just we're moving toward the future," he replied.

In addition to this, Kanye West also said he wants the former US president Donald Trump, to be his "running mate".

