Jack Dorsey has a pure heart: Elon Musk

NEW DELHI: Defending Jack Dorsey once again, his billionaire friend Elon Musk on Friday said that the former Twitter CEO has a “pure heart”.

Reacting to a Twitter follower who asked if Dorsey lied before the US Congress, Musk replied: “Jack has a pure heart.”plained in detail what schemes had been implemented in the sector, by which, the conflict erupted publicly. Most of the ministers supported I Periyasamy's comment.

Dogecoin influencer Matt Wallace posted: “Crypto culture changed Jack Dorsey. He went from a censorship champion to someone who supports freedom! Respect for his moves to help undo the damage he did.”

Dorsey, along with Facebook (now Meta) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified before the US House Committee on Energy and Commerce on March 25 this year, over the spread of misinformation and disinformation in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riots.

Dorsey is currently testing another social media app to compete with Twitter.

According to media reports, the 45-year-old Dorsey is looking for beta testers for his decentralised social App ‘Bluesky’.

Dorsey posted on Twitter that Bluesky intends to be “a competitor to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of the people using it”.

Last week, Dorsey tweeted, “nobody knows anything”.

To this, Musk responded: “Magic knows it all.”

Musk and Dorsey recently got into an argument over the “Birdwatch” function and the social media platform’s vision.

Dorsey earlier apologised to Twitter’s employees, following the company’s layoff of nearly 50 per cent of its workforce as part of the new owner’s ambitious revamp plan.