World

Sunak approves 3,000 UK visas for Indians

The reciprocal scheme, which will also involve British nationals living and working in India, was signed as part of the UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership last year and will now be launched in 2023.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Dt Next Bureau

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday green lit a new youth mobility partnership scheme that will offer 3,000 visas to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indians every year to live and work in the UK for up to two years. The reciprocal scheme, which will also involve British nationals living and working in India, was signed as part of the UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership last year and will now be launched in 2023.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

British Nationals
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
new youth mobility partnership scheme
3,000 visas
reciprocal scheme
UK-India Migration
UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in