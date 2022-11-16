World

Oil theft: Nigerian Navy detains ship with Indians

The foreigners are being held on court orders following their arraignment in a local court in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, according to Nigerian Navy spokesman Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan.
ABUJA: Nigeria’s navy has seized a foreign ship and detained 27 foreigners, including 16 Indians, who are charged with operating illegally on Nigerian waters and attempting to export crude oil without clearance, a senior official said on Wednesday. The foreigners are being held on court orders following their arraignment in a local court in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, according to Nigerian Navy spokesman Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan.

