US directs Air India to pay $121.5 mn to passengers

WASHINGTON: The US has ordered Tata-group owned Air India to pay refunds worth $ 121.5 million and imposed a fine of $ 1.4 million for extreme delays in providing refunds to passengers due to the cancellation or change in flights, mostly during the pandemic, officials said. Air India is among the six airlines that have agreed to cough up a total of over $600 million as refunds, the US Department of Transportation said on Monday. Air India’s policy of “refund on request” is contrary to the Department of Transportation policy.