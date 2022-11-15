Musk "fires" app developer via tweet for this reason, find out

WASHINGTON: Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who has been laying off employees and contractors of the micro-blogging platform, has fired yet another member of his Twitter team and that too seemingly with a tweet.

The person whose employment was terminated by Musk is an Android developer named Eric Frohnhoefer who had stated in his tweet that Musk's assessment of Twitter being slow as the app is doing "1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render timelines," was wrong.

On late Sunday night, Musk tweeted, "Btw, I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing 1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!"

Later, Eric cited Musk's tweet and wrote, "I've spent ~6 years working on Twitter for Android and I can say that this is wrong."

Following this, the richest man in the world asked him, "Then please correct me. What is the right number?" and also asked, "Twitter is super slow on Android. What have you done to fix that?"