Imran discharged, says long march will resume tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan, who underwent surgery for bullet injuries, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday and moved to his private residence in the city, hospital officials said.

Khan, 70, suffered bullet injuries in the right leg on Thursday when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Addressing a press conference from the hospital earlier on Sunday, Khan said the long march would resume on Tuesday from the point in Wazirabad where 11 people including himself were shot at. Khan said that he will join the long march in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan President Arif Alvi has offered to “mediate” between the PTI and the Shehbaz Sharif government for developing consensus on major issues, a media report said on Sunday, as he visited the injured former premier to inquire about his health after he suffered bullet injuries during a protest march.