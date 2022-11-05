Ugandan President rules out Ebola lockdown

The President, however, said the public should be more vigilant and observe the standard operating procedures put in place to control the Ebola spread, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some health experts were calling for a lockdown of the Ugandan capital of Kampala to contain the spread of the disease.

The World Health Organization this week called for international support for Uganda to contain the spread of Ebola.

Figures from Uganda's Ministry of Health show that as of October 26, the country had registered 115 confirmed cases and 32 deaths since the outbreak was announced on September 20.

The figures also show that 2,168 people are listed for follow-up because they are contacts to confirmed Ebola cases.