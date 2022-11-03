World

G7 to work together on winter aid for Ukraine, Germany says

A general view of G7 leaders meeting
A general view of G7 leaders meeting Reuters
Reuters

The Group of Seven rich democracies will together kick off winter aid for Ukraine in the face of Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure that have caused blackouts and cuts to water supply, Germany said on Thursday.

"We will not allow lots of people - the elderly, children, teenagers, families - to die from hunger or cold over the upcoming winter months due to the brutal tactics of the Russian president," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters in the western German town of Münster where she is hosting her G7 counterparts.

Germany
Ukraine
G7
Annalena Baerbock
Russian attacks
Group of Seven countries
G7 counterparts

