1 dead, 4 injured in shooting in Colorado

LOS ANGELES: One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in Denver, the capital city of the US state of Colorado, authorities said.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Denver Police Department wrote on Tuesday in an update on Twitter that five victims were located, adding that four of the victims were transported to hospital and one was pronounced deceased.

Officials shared a photo of a dark vehicle that “is believed to have been used by the suspect(s) in this shooting,” and urged anyone who saw it or knew the person(s) associated with the vehicle to call police.

The department wrote in an earlier tweet that there were six victims in the shooting at the 1400 block of Verbena Street.

The department said it’s investigating the shooting.