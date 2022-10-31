World entertainment under one roof in Abu Dhabi's Yas Island

CHENNAI: Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island has gone on to become the most preferred tourist destination for travelers across the globe not only because of its connectivity to the rest of the world but because of the varied entertainment options the hub has to offer for both kids and adults. DT Next handpicks some of the must-visit places in the island that are open throughout the year
If you need entertainment in the middle east, pack your bags to Dubai is something we hear quite often. Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island has broken the myth post pandemic. Right from water rides to kids’ entertainment to spine-chilling rides and even shopping, Yas Island (approximately 15-20 minutes from Abu Dhabi International) offers you everything under the sun in one roof. After the roping in of the Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, the scene in the island has gotten better.
Warner Bros
This is indeed the first place that you would want to set your foot on as soon as you exit the airport. The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection By Hilton also offers you stay right adjacent to the theme world’s largest indoor theme park. The hotel is kid-friendly and each room has a theme of WB characters and Looney Tunes. Dine with Tom and Jerry and swim with Bugs Bunny. However, the theme park makes you dive deep into the WB world. The Flintstones Bedrock River Adventure and Scooby Doo’s Museum of Mysteries are fun to explore. But Gotham City’s ride are sure to excite you. Batman: Knight Flight, Scarecrow Scare Raid and The Riddler Revolution will leave you in tizzy. The indoor theme park also helps you beat the heat of Abu Dhabi.
Yas Waterworld
Spread across 15 hectares of land, Yas Waterworld houses almost 50 water rides. You can easily choose the rides based on the adventures you are looking for. Themed around The Legend of Lost World, waterworld is classified into four categories such as Adrenaline Rush (extreme thrill), Exciting Adventures (high thrill), Moving and Grooving, and Young Fun (low thrill). But the best rides like Bandit Bomber, Bubble’s Barrel, Dawwama, and Falcon’s Falaj are in the Adrenaline and Exciting adventures sections.
Ferrari World
Sky is not the limit for action and adventures in Ferrari World inside Yas Mall. Not only the roof of the amusement park is visible from airplanes but once you are seated the 240 kmph Formula Rossa roller coaster, you would believe you have touched the sky.
The adrenaline is crazy and it’s hard for you to feel your legs. And for kids there is Junior Rossa is available and can be accompanied by an adult. Apart from the rides, their vintage cars on display are a sight to behold.
Yas Mall
After spending a quality time at Ferrari World, Yas Mall is the place to relax and shop. With wide array of restaurants and brands, the mall is a haven for shoppers and fashionistas. There is a food court too where Indian cuisines are available at an affordable price.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android