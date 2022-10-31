World entertainment under one roof in Abu Dhabi's Yas Island

CHENNAI: Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island has gone on to become the most preferred tourist destination for travelers across the globe not only because of its connectivity to the rest of the world but because of the varied entertainment options the hub has to offer for both kids and adults. DT Next handpicks some of the must-visit places in the island that are open throughout the year

If you need entertainment in the middle east, pack your bags to Dubai is something we hear quite often. Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island has broken the myth post pandemic. Right from water rides to kids’ entertainment to spine-chilling rides and even shopping, Yas Island (approximately 15-20 minutes from Abu Dhabi International) offers you everything under the sun in one roof. After the roping in of the Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, the scene in the island has gotten better.

Warner Bros