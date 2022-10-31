NASA captures Sun smiling! Photo inside

WASHINGTON: Did you ever imagine the sun smiling? We're guessing no. Well, it may surprise you but NASA has captured the sun smiling in its latest photo!

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory found that the sun's atmosphere appeared like a face. And it looks like a smiling face! NASA uploaded the photo on Twitter and wrote, "Say cheese! Today, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space."

Don't believe us? Check out this photo: