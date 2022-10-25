"All the king's men" - emperor Xi reigns supreme in China

If he were really purged, would CCTV have shown him like this?

Then again, Hu's name was censored on the Chinese internet after this. This mixed messaging reminds analysts that the nature of the moment is not fully understood yet.

Nonetheless, Ian Easton of the Project 2049 Institute in the USA commented, "If Hu Jintao can be frog-marched into the shadows like this, no one else in that room or anywhere else in China is safe from Xi Jinping's personal dictatorship. Americans and our friends would be wise to accelerate disentanglement with China before the inevitable disaster occurs."

Yang Zhang, Assistant Professor at the American University's School of International Service, further commented: "What we just saw was the making of an 'All Xi's Men' team, the breaking of decade-long rules and the birth of an unlimited supreme leader.

These are not entirely surprising, but Xi's grab of power is still beyond our expectation. He is now a truly modern emperor."

Yang continued: "Xi will rule China for not one, but at least two and likely three terms (15 years). He is 'only' 69 years old: Mao ruled China until his death at 83, and Deng Xiaoping kept the Central Military Commission chair until 1989 when he was 85. So don't expect Xi to retire before 2037. Xi's power apex just started, today."

Yang added that Xi is too young to anoint a successor. "His ministers have no interest in suggesting one. Potential candidates dare not imply it. Xi's future successor is now a nobody (who is not even in the Central Committee this time).

Succession may not be an issue in 2027. The rule of age limits is gone, completely. All 67 [years old], Li Keqiang, Wang Yang and Chen Quanguo retired, while Wang Huning stayed in the PSC. Moreover, Wang Yi (69) and Zhang Youxia (72) will be in the Politburo. Xi simply showcased his unlimited power by breaking the age limit rule."

Yang also pointed out with Li Qiang, the Shanghai Party Secretary, who was appointed premier: "Premiership as we know it is gone ... This is unprecedented because of Li's lack of vice premiership or any central experience.

Once Xi's chief of staff, Li will be his chief grand secretary as premier." Xi has personally overseen the rise of Li, governor of Zhejiang (2012) and party secretaries of Jiangsu (2016) and Shanghai (2017). He has not accumulated any experience in vice premiership or any central working experience.

Li Qiang's rise to premier showcases how loyalty rather than popularity is the key to promotion under Xi. Li was immensely unpopular after Shanghai's disastrous lockdowns, but he was rewarded with number two spot in the CCP hierarchy because he implicitly followed Xi's orders. Yang thinks that this means Li will have to rely upon Xi's authority to run the State Council.

In other words, "Li will be a perfect technocrat for the emperor." There is no power balance at the top, and it is shocking that a provincial official be catapulted straight into such a powerful position.

Apart from Li Qiang, if Ding Xuexiang becomes executive vice premier, then they will both be Xi's technocrats, secretaries and servants in the State Council.

The whole nature of the State Council will be altered, with Yang saying, "It will no longer be parallel with the party, but simply one of many institutions under the leadership of the party and Xi."

Yang predicted: "Old factions are all gone, while new factions are in the making. Factional identities are flexible and dynamic ... After the full victory of Xi's men, however, they will soon divide and contend for power." The seven-member Politburo Standing Committee illustrates how Xi has installed his acolytes into the highest seats.

Headed by Xi, the PSC is fully stacked with allies, including four newcomers. It includes (in order of precedence): Li Qiang (63-year-old premier-to-be), Zhao Leji (65-year-old incumbent), Wang Huning (67-year-old incumbent), Cai Qi (66-year-old Beijing Party Secretary), Ding Xuexiang (Xi's 60-year-old top political aide) and 66-year-old Li Xi (Guangdong Party Secretary).