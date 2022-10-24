‘Celebration of Deepavali testament to multicultural Australia’

"Such ideals could not be more powerfully heartfelt as we emerge from the difficulties of the pandemic. And just as the glowing diyas of Deepavali recall the triumph of light over darkness, may this special moment be a chance for all of us to rededicate ourselves to building a better future," he added.

Australian PM said his country's "embrace of multiculturalism speaks to our deepening sense of ourselves as a nation, and shows that cultural diversity and respect can lead to a more peaceful, equitable and fulfilling life for all." "I am deeply grateful to the diverse communities in Australia that celebrate Deepavali for the contribution you have made to our country's success. May this Deepavali bring every joy and contentment to you and your loved ones," he added.

Australian PM said his country's "embrace of multiculturalism speaks to our deepening sense of ourselves as a nation, and shows that cultural diversity and respect can lead to a more peaceful, equitable and fulfilling life for all."

"I am deeply grateful to the diverse communities in Australia that celebrate Deepavali for the contribution you have made to our country's success. May this Deepavali bring every joy and contentment to you and your loved ones," he added.

Besides PM Albanese, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also extended Diwali greetings.

"My best wishes to everyone celebrating #Diwali. May this celebration bring light, joy and prosperity," Guterres tweeted.

"Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022," Pichai said in a tweet.

In a Twitter post, former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa said Diwali is a symbol of light and hope. "May this #diwali bring love, peace, joy and compassion to all. Wishing everyone celebrating here in #SriLanka and those around the world a very #HappyDiwali," said Mahinda Rajapaksa.