NASA unveils pics of Jupiter taken by James Webb Space Telescope

CHENNAI: NASA on Tuesday unveiled new telescopic images of Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, that show auroras, altitude levels, and cloud covers captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The images were captured using the telescope's near-infrared camera, or NIRCam, which uses specialised infrared filters that showcase details of the planet. The latest photos show bands of blue and gray in the middle, with rainbow-colored hues at the planet's pole and regions of extreme temperature.

The second image released also neatly marks the various features of Jupiter that can be seen in the pictures, including the planet’s rings and moons.