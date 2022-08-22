India, Australia to deepen bilateral relations in education

"Co-chaired the 6th meeting of the Australia-India Education Council with HE @JasonClareMP at the Western Sydney University Campus. Pleased to meet in person today, more than two years after the last AIEC meeting that was held in India. I am glad that both Australia and India recognise the value of education and innovation in the growth, development and prosperity of our societies. Minister @JasonClareMP and I agreed to further deepen our long-standing bilateral relations in education, skilling and research," tweeted Pradhan.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet approved the National Education Policy (NEP) in July 2020 with an aim to introduce several changes in the Indian education system - from the school to the college level. It aims at making "India a global knowledge superpower".

The Cabinet has also approved the renaming of the Ministry of Human Resource Development to the Ministry of Education. "Introduction of NEP 2020 in India under the leadership of Hon PM @narendramodi ji has widened our scope for mutual engagements, especially in the internationalisation of education, capacity building in skill development and in enhancing two-way student and institute mobility," tweeted Pradhan.

The Australia-India Education Council is a highly effective forum to further advance ties and boost engagements in education, skill development and research priorities. "I invited HE @JasonClareMP and the Australian team to hold the 7th meeting of the AIEC in India next year," tweeted Pradhan.

The Union Minister further stated that India remains committed to building knowledge bridges and deepening bilateral engagements with Australia in education, skilling and research for mutual growth and prosperity.