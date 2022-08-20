World

Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case - health ministry

Neighbouring Singapore reported its first case of monkeypox last month and had confirmed 15 as of Aug 5.
Reuters

INDONESIA: Indonesia has confirmed its first monkeypox infection, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, the Philippines and Thailand have also confirmed cases. The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, with more than 40,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox, including a handful of deaths, in over 80 countries where the virus is not endemic.

