Hamas dismisses Israel's claim of discovering new tunnel

GAZA: Palestinian militant group, Hamas has dismissed Israel's claim of discovering a tunnel underneath the border between the Jewish state and the Gaza Strip, as nothing more than an attempt to cover up "crimes".

"The occupation is marketing fake achievements and victories to the Israeli society to use it in its electoral bazaar," Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said in a statement on Monday.

"It is the right of the armed Palestinian factions to work in every way to enhance their capabilities" in the face of "Israel's arrogance and crimes against the Palestinian people", Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman as saying.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army announced that it discovered a two-lane tunnel dug by Hamas that crossed the separation fence from the Gaza Strip into the country's territory.

The statement added that the tunnel did not penetrate the security obstacle, a high-tech underground wall completed one year ago and used to protect Israelis from attacks launched by Hamas.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007 and is currently ruled by Hamas.

The two sides have fought several wars in the Palestinian enclave in recent years.