Lanka lifts ban on six Tamil diaspora groups

The ban was lifted through an Extraordinary Gazette issued by the Ministry of Defence.
COLOMBO: The cash-strapped Sri Lankan government has lifted the ban on six Tamil diaspora groups and 316 individuals as it scrambles to find long-term solutions to the island nation’s unprecedented economic crisis.

On Saturday, 316 persons and six diaspora groups were de-listed from the list. The groups are - Australian Tamil Congress, Global Tamil Forum, World Tamil Coordinating Committee, Tamil Eelam Peoples Assembly, Canadian Tamil Congress and British Tamil Forum.

