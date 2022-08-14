Lanka lifts ban on six Tamil diaspora groups

COLOMBO: The cash-strapped Sri Lankan government has lifted the ban on six Tamil diaspora groups and 316 individuals as it scrambles to find long-term solutions to the island nation’s unprecedented economic crisis.

The ban was lifted through an Extraordinary Gazette issued by the Ministry of Defence.

On Saturday, 316 persons and six diaspora groups were de-listed from the list. The groups are - Australian Tamil Congress, Global Tamil Forum, World Tamil Coordinating Committee, Tamil Eelam Peoples Assembly, Canadian Tamil Congress and British Tamil Forum.