Decision to not arrest Nupur show India hates Islam: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, on Friday, condemned the Supreme Court of India’s decision to grant the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nupur Sharma with the protection of not being detained in the Prophet Muhammad case, the media reported.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister claimed that the decision of not detaining the former BJP Spokesperson indicates that India not only harbors hate for Pakistan as well as Islam, Geo News reported.

He said that the BJP encourages extremism and Hatred towards Muslims who live in India.

“We have no influence on the Indian Supreme Court, however, we must bring this issue to the international level, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations (UN) to increase awareness, and we have brought this issue up,” he added.

Bilawal said that the Indian people have begun to see India’s actual image through its actions, Geo News reported.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred all FIRs filed against suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad to Delhi Police.

The court’s top court granted her the right to go to the Delhi High Court for quashing of the FIRs.They was also unable to accept an appeal by the West Bengal government for a court-supervised SIT investigation.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and J.B.Pardiwala ordered clubbing of all FIRs that have been registered across the nation against Sharma who will be investigated by the Delhi Police.