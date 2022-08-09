China: 1st batch of Indian students will return soon

BEIJING: China on Tuesday said it is “confident” that the first batch of Indian students stuck back home due to the COVID-19 visa restrictions here would return in the “near future”, raising hopes for thousands of students waiting to re-join their colleges in this country. “The Chinese side has been working intensively for the return of foreign students to China,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here when asked about social media posts by some Chinese diplomats about the opening of a new visa policy.