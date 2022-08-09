China: 1st batch of Indian students will return soon

World

“The Chinese side has been working intensively for the return of foreign students to China,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.
BEIJING: China on Tuesday said it is “confident” that the first batch of Indian students stuck back home due to the COVID-19 visa restrictions here would return in the “near future”, raising hopes for thousands of students waiting to re-join their colleges in this country. “The Chinese side has been working intensively for the return of foreign students to China,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here when asked about social media posts by some Chinese diplomats about the opening of a new visa policy.

