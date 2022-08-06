10 killed in Pennsylvania house fire

WASHINGTON: Ten people died after a house fire in the US state of Pennsylvania , according to the state police.

Authorities responded to the fire at a two-storey home in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, at 2.42 a.m. on Friday, where 14 people were living, reports Xinhua news agency.

Four of them survived but 10 others, including three children, have been confirmed dead.

State police said a criminal investigation is underway.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf wrote on Twitter that he was "heartbroken" by the tragedy.