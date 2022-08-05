World

China says ending cooperation with US on multiple issues

China will "suspend the China-US climate change talks" and nix plans for a call between military leaders, Chinese foreign ministry said.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) waving beside Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei
BEIJING: China on Friday said it was cancelling several defence meetings and suspending key climate talks with the United States after a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan this week.

Beijing will "suspend the China-US climate change talks" and nix plans for a call between military leaders as well as two security meetings, the foreign ministry said, citing Pelosi's "disregard of China's strong opposition and stern representations" on the Taiwan visit.

China and the United States -- the world's two largest carbon emitters -- unveiled a surprise climate pact at the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year.

They pledged to work together to accelerate climate action this decade, and vowed to meet regularly to "address the climate crisis".

