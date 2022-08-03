World

'China cannot prevent world leaders from traveling to Taiwan'

"Sadly, Taiwan has been prevented from participating in global meetings, most recently the World Health Organization, because of objections by the Chinese Communist Party," Pelosi said in statement.
WASHINGTON: China cannot prevent world leaders from traveling to Taiwan, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday after concluding a visit to the self-ruled island. "Sadly, Taiwan has been prevented from participating in global meetings, most recently the World Health Organization, because of objections by the Chinese Communist Party," Pelosi said in statement.

"While they may prevent Taiwan from sending its leaders to global forums, they cannot prevent world leaders or anyone from traveling to Taiwan to pay respect to its flourishing Democracy, to highlight its many successes and to reaffirm our commitment to continued collaboration."

Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests

