3 dead, 2 injured in Philippines university shooting

MANILA: At least three people were killed and two others injured on Sunday during a shooting incident at a university in the Philippines, police said.

The Metro Manila Development Authority confirmed that the shooting took place at 2.55 p.m. at the gate of Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, reports Xinhua news agency.

“A guard was killed,” Quezon City Police District Director Remus Medina told local media.

The Philippine National Police said the shooter seized a car and attempted to escape, but was caught up by the police.