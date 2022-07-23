Thai PM Prayut wins no-confidence vote in Parliament

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Saturday survived an attempt by the Opposition to unseat his government after surviving a no-confidence vote in the Parliament.

Prayut won the vote in the House of Representatives after receiving 256 votes in favour and 206 against with nine abstentions from the members of the parliament, Xinhua news agency reported.

The vote followed four days of censure debate broadcast live this week and was the latest attempt by the oppositions to unseat Prayut’s government, the report added.

Ten cabinet ministers, who were targeted alongside the prime minister by the opposition in the no-confidence motion, also survived the vote.