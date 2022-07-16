Sri Lankan Parliament to meet to announce president’s vacancy

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Parliament is set to meet on Saturday to announce the vacancy in the presidency following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has fled the country after a popular uprising against him for mishandling the country’s economic crisis.

Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday and then landed in Singapore on Thursday, formally resigned on Friday, capping off a chaotic 72 hours in the crisis-hit nation that saw protesters storm many iconic buildings, including the President and the Prime Minister’s residences here.

“According to section 4 of the presidential elections (special provisions) Act No 2 of 1981 the parliament should be convened within three days after the vacancy occurs,” Janakantha de Silva, Parliament’s director of communications, said.

Meanwhile, the main Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has officially declared his intention to contest the vote to be held on July 20.

“I am contesting to be the president. ” “Even though it is an uphill struggle, I am convinced that truth will prevail,” he said in a statement.

The 225-member Parliament is dominated by Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party.