Rishi Sunak responds to trolls on mistaken spelling

LONDON: Soon after Indian-origin and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak got roasted by people for the wrong spelling in the campaign banner shown during his first television debate to pitch for the next UK Prime Minister post, he responded by saying, 'Ready for spellcheck' in rhyming to his slogan 'Ready for Rishi'.

On television, people noticed that in the background there was a spelling mistake on Rishi Sunak's campaign banner. The spelling of the campaign was misspelt as 'campiagn'.

This roasting comes amid heavy criticism for Sunak's tax moves amid the pandemic. Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty's tax evasion case. She is also the daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.

Adam Bienkov, Political Editor and Correspondent of Byline Times, took his Twitter account and tweeted, "Rishi Sunak's closing statement boasting of his own "competence" and "seriousness" would have been more effective were he not sitting in front of a sign which misspells the word 'campaign'."

"Just wait until you find out who built his campaign website. Then you'll realise how silly this pro-Brexit Sunak stance is," another anonymous account tweeted.

"@TheLastLeg Have you noticed that Rishi Sunak can't spell campaign on the QR code poster in his background?" another tweet reads.

While, another Twitter account said, "Rishi Sunak claims to be a perfectionist but allows CAMPAIGN to be misspelt in his QR code."

Meanwhile, in the second round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak won the most votes. Sunak came top with 101 votes, followed by Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt on 83 votes and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 64 votes.

"Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (101 votes), Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt (83), Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (64), former Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch (49), and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat (32) advanced to the next round of voting," Sputnik News Agency reported.

Earlier, on July 8, Rishi Sunak formally announced his candidacy for the Conservative leadership contest for the next PM post. "I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister," he tweeted, adding that it is about time to rebuild the economy and reunite the country.

This comes after British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson stepped down from the chair on Thursday following the mass resignation of his Cabinet members over the recent scandal involving former deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher.