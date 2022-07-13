World

Sri Lanka PM Ranil tells military and police to 'restore order'

The demonstrators "want to stop me from discharging my responsibilities as acting president", Sri Lankan Prime Minister said.
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe instructed the military and police "to do what is necessary to restore order", he said in a televised statement Wednesday after protesters attacked his office.

The demonstrators "want to stop me from discharging my responsibilities as acting president", he added. "We can't allow fascists to take over."

Will resign today: Gotabaya tells Lankan Speaker

