Sri Lanka PM Ranil tells military and police to 'restore order'

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe instructed the military and police "to do what is necessary to restore order", he said in a televised statement Wednesday after protesters attacked his office.
The demonstrators "want to stop me from discharging my responsibilities as acting president", he added. "We can't allow fascists to take over."
