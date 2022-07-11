US students re-think college plans in states with abortion bans

Kristen Willmott, a counselor with Top Tier Admissions in Massachusetts, said students she works with have told her they are taking some top schools in Texas, Florida and Tennessee off their application lists due to their restrictive abortion laws.

Alexis Prisco, who is entering her senior year at Eastern Technical High School in Maryland, had planned to apply to her parents' alma mater, Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

She feels wary, however, after the state enacted a law effectively banning abortion.

"Now my mom has warned me that I need to be very careful when applying to schools in states with trigger laws," said Prisco, 17, referring to bans designed to take effect once the Supreme Court overturned Roe.

Washington University declined to comment but shared a June 24 statement in which university leaders acknowledged the fears and frustration felt by some after the court ruling. Oberlin College did not respond to requests for comment.

Several students raised similar concerns about attending college in North Carolina after the state in 2016 passed a law restricting which bathrooms transgender people could use, said counselor Jayson Weingarten of New York-based Ivy Coach.

But he said many still chose to attend Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Admissions statistics from UNC show the number of applicants increased by 14% between 2016 and 2017 despite individual students' unease.

Abortion is "a topic of concern for most of the students but not something that’s going to dissuade them from going to one of the most highly selective schools in the country," Weingarten said.

Shahreen Abedin, a spokesperson for the University of Texas' medical school, said the school had not seen a drop in applications that it could reasonably attribute to a state ban on abortions after six weeks that took effect in September.

For Maryland high school student Sabrina Thaler, however, the prospect of attending college in a state that bans abortion is unsettling.

Thaler, 16, recalled the question she posed to her high school class during a discussion in May after the decision that ultimately overturned Roe v. Wade was leaked.

"What if I go to a college in a state where abortion is banned and I get raped and then I don’t have the option to have an abortion?"