SL protesters find millions of rupees from Rajapaksa's house

COLOMBO: Protesters who stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house on Saturday amid the country's worst economic crisis claimed to have recovered a large sum of money from the mansion, local media reported.

According to Sri Lanka's daily newspaper, Daily Mirror, it was reported that the recovered money was handed over to the security units.

Several dramatic videos have been doing the rounds on social media after Saturday's upheaval where thousands of protesters stormed his official residence in the capital of Colombo, forcing him to flee to an unknown location.

With the demand for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation, they stormed into the President's house, tore down security cordons placed by police, took a dip in the swimming pool and romped through his kitchen and home.