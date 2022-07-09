China man with urinary problem found menstruating for 20 years

CHENNAI: A man in China who consulted doctors regarding recurring urinary problem was shocked to learn that he was born with ovaries and a uterus and that monthly experience of blood in urine and abdominal discomfort were caused by menstruation.

According to a report in South China post, Chen Li, 33 years old, whose name has been changed, had female reproductive organs too.

Chen, who comes from a small town of Sichuan province, had corrective surgery for urination problem during puberty. Since then, he had experienced recurrent bleeding in his urine.

He underwent a medical check-up last year which revealed true cause behind his condition. He then visited a hospital that treats issues pertaining to genitalia where a medical examination revealed he was born with female and male reproductive organs.

When his abdominal pain lasted for more than four hours, a doctor diagnosed him with appendicitis. Li was given treatment, however, the symptoms continued.

Last year, during a check-up it was discovered that Li had female sex chromosomes. Reportedly, his levels of the male sex hormone androgen were below average, while the levels of female sex hormones and ovarian activity were comparable to those found in healthy adult women.

After the medical examination, it eventually turned out that Li was born intersex, with both male and female reproductive organs.

Chen was distressed by the outcome since he identifies as a man and underwent a surgery in June this year to get the female reproductive organs removed.

The report quoted the surgeon, Luo Xiping, saying that the patient, Chen was quickly at ease and that he can live his life as a man henceforth. The doctor further added that the condition can be identified as early as in adolescence. He noted that it may not really affect a person's physical health but frequently results in psychological distress.