14 killed in rain-related incidents in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 14 people have been killed over the last three days in separate rain-related incidents in Karachi, local media reported on Saturday.

According to the reports, four people were electrocuted and two others drowned on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Saturday, Karachi and other areas of Sindh province witnessed heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds and thunderstorms, increasing fears of urban flooding as the monsoon system across the country has intensified, reports Dawn news.

Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), told Dawn that the rain were likely to persist in Karachi and other parts of Sindh as there was a strong monsoon system and its currents were penetrating from the Arabia Sea.

In a tweet on Saturday, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that Sindh and Balochistan provinces were going through very high levels of rainfall on a 30-year average.

In the last three weeks, at least 97 people have been killed and 101 others injured across Pakistan due to incessant rain, the country’s National Disaster Management Authority said.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has forecast more rain during Eid-ul-Azha, which will be celebrated across Pakistan on Sunday, and alerted authorities to exercise caution.