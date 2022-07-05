SL PM vows to reduce country's inflation rate to 6 pc by 2025

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday said that the island country aimed to reduce the inflation rate to between 4 and 6 per cent by 2025.

In his speech in Parliament today regarding the economic recovery plan, the Prime Minister of the crisis-ridden country noted that due to the current inflation, the value of money in the Employees' Provident Fund and the Employees' Trust Fund has been reduced by 50 per cent. Sri Lankan PM also said that the real value of pensions has also decreased by 50 per cent.

In order to strengthen the rupee and reduce inflation, Wickremesinghe said that they have implemented a plan to limit the printing of money in the future.

"In 2023, we will have to print money with restrictions on several occasions. But by the end of 2024, it is our intention to stop printing money completely," he added.

Sri Lankan PM pointed out that the state enterprises have incurred huge losses.

As of March 31, 2021, Sri Lankan Airlines owes Rs 541 billion. As of May 31, 2022, the Electricity Board owes Rs 418 billion and Petroleum Corporation owes Rs. 1.46 trillion.

The economic crisis has particularly impacted food security, agriculture, livelihoods, and access to health services.

Food production in the last harvest season was 40 - 50 per cent lower than last year, and the current agricultural season is at risk, with seeds, fertilizers, fuel and credit shortages.

"We have now prepared the necessary background for the successful harvest of the next season. All measures have already been taken to provide chemical fertilizers without shortage. Provisions for seeds and planting materials are allocated through the interim budget," Sri Lankan PM said.

Wickremesinghe said that the country has started a programme to increase food availability in collaboration with the World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization. It is pertinent to mention that Sri Lanka is one of the few nations named by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) which is expected to go without food due to the global food shortage expected this year "At my invitation, the head of the Food and Agriculture Organization will visit Sri Lanka next week," Sri Lankan PM said.

He also said that the upcoming interim budget will allocate money to provide short-term relief to the highest sections of society. And that relief will be given to the people under the Social Welfare Benefits Act.