KABUL: One of the attackers who struck out at Taliban’s convoy in Afghanistan’s Herat on Monday morning has been killed, local media reported.

Unidentified men attacked a minibus carrying Taliban 207 Al-Farooq Corps members in the centre of Herat city on Monday, Tolo News Tweeted.

“Unidentified gunmen attacked a convoy of the Al-Farooq Corps in western Herat province. Although local officials in Herat have confirmed the incident, they have not told security forces about the casualties,” Tolo News tweeted in Pashto.

Mohammad Shah Rassoul, a spokesperson for Herat police said that one of the attackers was killed and several other including civilians were injured.

“Mohammad Shah Rassoul, a spokesman for the Herat police chief, said the incident took place this morning in the 4th police district of Herat when unidentified gunmen attacked a vehicle carrying the corps,” the media outlet said in the Tweet thread.

“He said one attacker was killed in the attack, but eyewitnesses said two soldiers were killed and more than 20 soldiers and civilians were injured. The injured were taken to Herat Central Hospital,” the tweet added.

On July 2, eight people were injured after an unknown people threw a hand grenade into a religious school in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province.

The attack came amid a three-day gathering of religious scholars and elders in the capital Kabul which will conclude on Saturday.

Several civilians were killed and injured in Nangarhar when a bomb blast took place the previous week. The unidentified attackers used a magnetic mine targeting the vehicle of the head and the target of the blast was the head of the district health department.

Since the Taliban regime took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair with unabated human rights violations involving ceaseless murder of civilians, destroying mosques and temples, assaulting women, and fueling terror in the region.

The call for recognizing the Taliban comes as no country has yet come forward and the country is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis with over half of the population in need of assistance and eight million more starving.

Taliban, who are desperate to seek international recognition are time and again being reminded that respect for women and human rights, the establishment of an inclusive government, and condemnation of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community.