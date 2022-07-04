Peru reports 70% increase in Covid cases

LIMA: Peru registered 17,841 Covid-19 cases between June 19 and 25, an increase of 70 per cent compared to the previous weekly period, health authorities said.

The authorities said that increases in cases have occurred throughout the country, with Lima and Arequipa registering 11,254 and 2,188 cases, respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.

The South American country has recorded 3,634,918 cases and 213,545 deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest report from the Peruvian Ministry of Health.

More than 78 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been applied in Peru, with 27.65 million people having received two doses, 18.75 million three doses, and 2.64 million four doses.