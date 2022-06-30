Typhoon Chaba on path to hit south China

BEIJING: China Meteorological Administration (CMA) on Thursday said that Typhoon Chaba is heading toward Hainan Island, located in the southern part of the country.

The typhoon formed at 8 am over the central and eastern areas of the South China Sea, Xinhua reported.

It was moving at a speed of 65 km per hour and was observed on waters 300 km southeast of Yongxing Island in Sansha City of Hainan province.

The CMA said that the typhoon will be moving northwards at a speed of 10 to 15 km per hour, and its intensity will increase slowly.

Chaba might hit the coastal areas in the Hainan and Guangdong provinces of the country during the upcoming weekend, local media reported.

Heavy rainfalls, thunderstorms and strong winds might be witnessed in some areas in Hainan, Guangdong and Fujian provinces and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The typhoon might hit the western parts of China’s Guangdong province on Sunday.

The meteorologists have warned the areas to take preventive measures and to ensure fruit and vegetable supplies, it added.

Ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait might also be suspended due to the typhoon, Xinhua reported citing the meteorologists.

The warning comes as the country continues to register high temperatures and heavy rainfall in several parts.

On Wednesday, China issued a yellow alert for high temperature and heatwaves in various parts of the country.

A four-tier colour-coded weather warning system is followed in the country with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

The forecast also mentioned that the temperature might reach 39 or 40 degrees Celsius in some of these regions.

The residents were advised to avoid working outdoors during daylight hours and workers who are exposed to the high temperatures to take necessary preventive measures, the local media reported.

Earlier on Monday, China’s National Meteorological Center renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms in several parts of the country.

Due to severe thunderstorms and heavy rains, the centre has also advised halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas and urged airports, railways, expressways and water transportation units to take safety measures such as flight restrictions, speed limits, or temporary closures to ensure personnel and traffic safety.

A total of 548,000 people were affected due to the heavy rain in China’s Jiangxi province last Tuesday, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.

The local meteorological department had predicted further rainstorms in the province this week.

According to local authorities, the torrential rains and rain-induced floods since May 28 have wreaked havoc in 80 counties of the province.