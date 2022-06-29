Ukrainian PM outlines key cooperation priorities with EU

KIEV: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has laid out eight priorities for Ukraine's cooperation with the European Union (EU), the presidential press service said.

While addressing a meeting held in the presidential administration on Ukraine's preparations for EU membership, Shmyhal said the EU candidate status obtained last week allows Ukraine to start sectoral negotiations with the bloc.

In particular, Ukraine plans to finaliSe the accession to the Convention on the Common Transit Procedure, which envisages a "customs visa-free regime" with the EU, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Shmyhal.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine also plans to sign the Agreement on Liberalisation of Road Transport, which would cancel the obligation for Ukrainian haulers to obtain special permits for transporting goods in the EU.

Ukraine also wants to create a shared mobile roaming space with the EU and join the single zone of payments in euros free of any fees, Shmyhal said.

In addition, Ukraine aims to integrate its energy system into continental Europe's energy network and join the EU digital market and all European "green course" initiatives, Shmyhal said.

Another priority for Ukraine is to sign an industrial visa-free regime to open mutual access to industrial markets.

On June 23, EU leaders accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the bloc.