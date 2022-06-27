Putin to embark on first foreign trip, since Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to make his first foreign trip to Central Asian countries - Tajikistan and Turkmenistan- since the beginning of the February 24 conflict with Ukraine.

Pavel Zarubin, the Kremlin correspondent of the Rossiya 1 state television station, said Putin would visit Tajikistan and Turkmenistan and then meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo for talks in Moscow.

In Dushanbe, Putin will meet Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, a close Russian ally and the longest-serving ruler of a former Soviet state. In Ashgabat, he will attend a summit of Caspian nations including the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran and Turkmenistan, Zarubin said.

Russian leader's first known trip abroad since ordering the invasion of Ukraine comes in the wake of multiple sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Moreover, the G7 Summit being held in Germany will have a special focus on Ukraine as the leaders of the world's wealthiest nations gathered in the Bavarian Alps on the sidelines of the G7 Summit indicating Ukraine was a main topic of conversation.

President Joe Biden said, "Together, the G7 will announce that we will ban the import of Russian gold, a major export that rakes in tens of billions of dollars for Russia."

Earlier as well, Biden tweeted, "The United States has imposed unprecedented costs on Putin to deny him the revenue he needs to fund his war against Ukraine. Together, the G7 will announce that we will ban the import of Russian gold, a major export that rakes in tens of billions of dollars for Russia."