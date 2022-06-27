Bangladesh to mandate dope test for students’ admission to univs

CHENNAI: According to Bangladesh's Minister of the Interior, Asaduzzaman Khan, drug testing would be required of all applicants to universities. At a press conference held on Sunday to commemorate the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Minister reportedly stated that a law is being drafted to allow students to submit to drug tests before being admitted to universities.

The minister was quoted by the Bangladeshi news agency UNB as saying that "Medical tests including, the dope test, will be done at the time of their entry."

The minister responded to a question by saying, "When the Prime Minister promised zero tolerance for drug addiction, we had already initiated a dope test of police members."