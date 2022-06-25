Overturning of 50-yr-old abortion law creates uproar in US

WASHINGTON: Friday's decision by the US Supreme Court which overturns the 50-year-old Roe vs Wade judgement guaranteeing access to abortion across the United States, is being described by the UN experts as "a huge blow to women's human rights and gender equality." The top court's decision to eliminate the universal right to abortion is a watershed moment in US history.

The widely anticipated Supreme Court decision, by six votes to three, was made in the specific case of Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization, a historic decision which returns all questions of legality and access to abortion, to the individual states. UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement described this decision was a "major setback" for sexual and reproductive health across the US.

"The US Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization delivered today represents a major setback after five decades of protection for sexual and reproductive health and rights in the US through Roe v Wade.

It is a huge blow to women's human rights and gender equality," Bachelet said. "Access to safe, legal and effective abortion is firmly rooted in international human rights law and is at the core of women and girls' autonomy and ability to make their own choices about their bodies and lives, free of discrimination, violence and coercion," she added.