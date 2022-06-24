Eastern Afghan's ravaged by second earthquake; at least 5 killed

CHENNAI: After being devastated by a severe earthquake earlier this week, a minor earthquake rocked a region of eastern Afghanistan. According to state media, at least five persons were killed.

According to the state-run Bakhtar News Agency, the latest earthquake struck Paktika's Gayan District on Friday morning. Initial reports indicate that over 11 individuals were injured.

Based on the most recent statistics reported by state media, the region of the war-torn country is still feeling the effects of the Wednesday magnitude 6 earthquake that killed 1,150 people and injured many more.

On Friday, India sent the second shipment of aid to Afghanistan to help the people who were severely affected by the earthquake that occurred this week that claimed the lives of over 1,000 people.